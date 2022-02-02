BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was seen entering the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday morning, two days before she is set to make her first appearance on federal charges.

The nature of the court appearance was unclear. Neither Mosby nor her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, agreed to speak with reporters before going into the courthouse.

“Maybe afterwards, okay?” Bolden said.

Mosby, 41, was named in a Jan. 13 indictment charging her with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage application, which are linked to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby’s attorney declined to comment ahead of her appearance @wjz pic.twitter.com/hq6cZ6Dk7k — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 2, 2022

Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications.

Mosby has maintained her innocence and vowed to clear her name.

During an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC, Mosby insisted that she thought she was eligible to withdraw money from her retirement account, and that she wasn’t aware of tax liens filed in 2020 against her and husband for $45,000 in unpaid taxes.

Mosby and her attorney have claimed that the charges are politically motivated and were timed to coincide with an election year to derail her chances at re-election.

“This has been a long term investigation that has gone through every aspect of my life, from my charitable donations to my tax returns,” Mosby said. “And this is what they come back with, me accessing my own personal funds that I put away every single week… There’s ulterior motives for something like this.”

The city’s top prosecutor wrapped up the interview by again pushing for a fast trial that will not overlap with her next primary election.

“I know I’ve done nothing wrong, so I’m ready to go to trial tomorrow,” Mosby said. “Put this on trial right now so I can prove my innocence. But let’s get to the election because I know that’s what this is all about.”

If convicted, Mosby faces up to five years in federal prison for each of the perjury counts and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for the two counts of making false mortgage applications.

Mosby’s first appearance hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Mazzone.