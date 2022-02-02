BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AAA Travel is reporting that there has been a big uptick in travel bookings recently with many people booking trips for spring and summer getaways.

“Now that things are winding down, we’re making plans this summer to travel,” Rob Fickus said.

Many people like him are looking to get away and are booking trips for the warmer months ahead.

Fickus said he was contemplating going to Las Vegas or Florida.

Despite the Omicron variant and weather-related cancellations, the group says its travel advisors have had some of their busiest days since last summer and are planning getaways for customers.

And while COVID-19 cases have been declining nationwide, the group says there are some tips a person should consider while traveling as the pandemic lingers on like making sure they check COVID-19 restrictions and testing requirements ahead of time.

These testing requirements are fluid and often change from country to country.

People planning to travel should carry proof of vaccination on their cell phones. Also, they should budget for more travel than they might have previously planned for given that pandemic-related challenges are impacting the availability of flights, hotels, and car rentals.

Travelers should also consider purchasing travel insurance.

Visit wjz.com for more tips on how to plan your next trip.