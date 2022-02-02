BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trinacria, the Italian market that first opened its doors on N. Paca Street in 1908, will open a new stall in the revamped Lexington Market, developer Seawall said Wednesday.
In addition to prepared foods, such as meatball subs, Italian cold cuts, and antipasto salads, and the market's grocery goods, such as oils, fresh pasta, and sauces, the stall will have New York-style pizza by the slice, Seawall said.
"What really excites me about the new [Lexington] Market is that there are no chains going in; it's all local entrepreneurs with a diversity of food offerings; we're excited to be a part of that," said Vince Fava, the third generation owner and operator of the market. "This area has a rich Italian history, many people don't know that. And that's something that has always attracted me to Lexington Market – it's an institution in Baltimore just like us."
Trinacria joins Taharka Brothers Ice Cream And Ovenbird Bakery on the roster of recent additions as the market undergoes a $40 million redevelopment.
A 61,000-square-foot market building is being built on the site of the south parking lot and and the old arcade building, which has been torn down.
Seawall said another 20 to 25 vendors will be announced, joining a mix of old favorites from Lexington Market and new vendors. The new market building is scheduled to open later this year.