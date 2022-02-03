Checking In From Senior Bowl, Ravens GM DeCosta Says Alabama's Crab Cakes Are Good, But Not 'First Round Talent' Like Maryland'sBaltimore Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta is down in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, and he did something most Marylanders swear they won't do outside state lines: order the crab cake.

Washington's NFL Team Unveils New Name As CommandersWashington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders.

New Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald Says He Plans To Stay AggressiveNew defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said he plans to continue the Ravens' aggressive style. "You want to be the one pushing the envelope rather than the other way around," he said.

Orlov Scores In Overtime, Leads Capitals Past Penguins 4-3Dmitry Orlov scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.