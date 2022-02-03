BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday an Alert Day because of the potential for ice.

That ice threat is part of a system that’s bringing us off-and-on rain Thursday.

Patchy fog is another condition we will be dealing with for much of the day with a warm and very moist air mass in place.

This moisture is out ahead of a cold front that won’t clear the state until Friday, meaning the wet weather will stick around through then.

As cold air from the front meets up with precipitation from this system, there is the possibility for sleet and freezing rain Friday.

Parts of northern and western Maryland could see accumulation of one-tenth of an inch.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday for parts of Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford and Washington counties due to the ice threat.

Expect rain to change over to a wintry mix in western Maryland after midnight on Friday.

We will see that transition north of Baltimore before sunrise.

There is a chance for sleet or freezing rain in Baltimore City on Friday afternoon as the system pushes out of here.

Yet that chance is slim and it would likely lead to only a trace of ice accumulation.

We should dry out by late Friday afternoon and into the evening with conditions getting much colder.

It looks like a re-freeze will likely be an issue across Maryland as temperatures drop into the low 20s and teens overnight with single-digit wind chills.