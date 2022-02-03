UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was charged Thursday in a string of five armed robberies that happened Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said. A 17-year-old boy is charged in two of those robberies.
The teen suspects were arrested after a police pursuit, where officers found pellet guns.
Police said within two hours Wednesday afternoon, five citizen armed robberies were reported. In each incident, a black Toyota Camry was reported as the getaway car. No victims were injured in the robberies.
The robberies happened at:
- 6300 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights
- 8500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Lanham
- 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover
- 3400 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover
- 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights
Shortly after the last robbery, police said an officer spotted the suspect car pm Marlboro Pike. A pursuit was authorized and the teens were chased into Washington D.C., where Metropolitan police got involved
The pursuit ended on Suitland Parkway at Sheridan Street when the suspects bailed out of the car and tried to flee. The teens were arrested and the two pellet guns were found.
The 13-year-old boy had previously been arrested last November on a gun offense, police said.
The two suspects have been charged as juveniles and are being held in D.C.