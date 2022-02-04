BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man now faces a federal charge for allegedly starting a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s home while she and two other people were inside, authorities said Friday.

Luther Moody Trent is charged with malicious destruction of property used in and affecting interstate commerce by fire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

The charges stem from a fire that broke out about 1:30 a.m. May 21, 2021, at a home on Linden Avenue and caused damage to the residence and a neighboring property. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and started under the deck.

One of the victims told police she had received threatening text messages from Trent, whom she had dated. The relationship had resulted in police being called at least once and a protective order, prosecutors said.

After seeing video of Trent, a detective recognized him as the same man he spoke with earlier at the scene of the fire. The man, who had been shirtless and identified himself as “Trey Johnson,” said his cousin lived at the home.

The man left the scene in a two-door black Honda Accord soon after. After speaking with one of the victims, detectives learned Trent’s cousin used to live there, and that Trent drives the same car, authorities said.

Authorities later reviewed surveillance video which showed someone walking toward the home about 1:30 a.m., moments before the fire started. Minutes later, an apparently shirtless individual was seen running away.

Another surveillance video clip showed a black two-door Honda circling the area after the fire.

Trent, who was later arrested, remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings related to state charges.

If convicted of the federal charge, he faces between five and 20 years in federal prison.