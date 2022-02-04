Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass will retire following 18 years with the team, sports officials said on Friday.
The football team announced Cass’ retirement in a social media post on Twitter.
Ravens President Dick Cass will retire after 18 years with the team and Sashi Brown has been named his successor, Owner Steve Bisciotti has announced. pic.twitter.com/msrKvEmoLk
Longtime sports executive Sashi Brown has been named his successor, owner Steve Biscotti said.
The transition becomes effective on April 1.
Brown will take over the responsibilities held by Cass. He will oversee every area of the organization, including player and staff personnel, coaching, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures, according to sports officials. He is expected to join the Ravens in March.