BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the end of the workweek and the beginning of another bout of cold weather.

The rain may be coming to an end, but Marylanders are not “out of the woods.”

The ground is wet, and as cold air begins to rest on those paved surfaces and grassy areas, icy conditions could occur.

For the next 16 hours or so, people need to look out for slick spots. Clearly, under sunny skies, and breezy conditions tomorrow, that threat will end early on Saturday.

But simple tasks could get dicey before those conditions evaporate. For example, taking the dog for a walk before going to bed could land a person on some slick sidewalks.

In fact, people taking their children to recreational sports activities early Saturday might find some slick areas on roads around the region. All it takes is a little ice.

The good news is that starting on Saturday and for the next several days the area will see a lot of sun. After a chilly weekend with temperatures in the low to upper 30’s the weather should improve with daytime highs in the mid-40’s.

But there is the slight possibility that there may be a bump in the road on Monday as a “clipper” slides by to the north. There could be cloud spillover south of that clipper.

There shouldn’t be any major changes to the forecast at the beginning of the week. WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye on it for you.