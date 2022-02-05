CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore that killed a male on Saturday, according to police.

Officers found the gunshot victim—whose age and identity are still unknown—when they went to look for evidence of a shooting in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue at 4:51 p.m., police said.

Medics took the male to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he died, according to authorities.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that a small, unknown Black male shot and killed the gunshot victim. The male was driving a gray vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

