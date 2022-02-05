No shortage of sunshine for our Saturday!
You will want to be very bundled up though as you head out to enjoy the beautiful blue skies.
Temperature will hold steady in the low 30s but thanks to the brisk northwest wind, it will feel like the low 20s!
Winds will be between 15-20 MPH but gusts could be up to 30-35 MPH.
Winds will calm this evening but things do not turn more pleasant as a result.
Temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper teens overnight under clear skies.
By Sunday, we make some progress.
Highs will get into the upper 30s and with lighter winds, it will actually feel like it!
There is a possibility for a bit of a wintry mix south and east of the Baltimore Metro Area Sunday night and Monday night.
Mid to upper 40s are in store for the work week.