COLUMBIA, MD (WJZ)– Howard County Police say just after 8p.m. Saturday night officers were called to the 7300-block of Hickory Log Circle in Columbia for a report of a person shot.
When police arrives on scene they located a male victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim as transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
