Note: This article was originally posted Feb. 5, 2022, when authorities were searching for Hurdel.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office called off a search for a 64-year-old woman after she was found dead Sunday. No foul play is suspected in her death, police said.
Debra Hurdel was last seen in the 500 block of Trimble Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to authorities. She was reportedly found Sunday afternoon.
Thank you for your shares. Unfortunately Ms. Hurdel was located deceased this afternoon. No foul play is suspected in her death. https://t.co/2UeilLWygU
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 6, 2022