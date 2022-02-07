DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A house fire in Harford County displaced two residents and killed a cat Monday afternoon, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.
Units from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze around 2:30 p.m. at the 1642 Whiteford Road, Darlington. Officials said the fire was put under control within 20 minutes.
Investigators said the two occupants of the house discovered the fire and one attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before first responders arrived.
The occupants are being helped by family, officials said.
A smoke alarm was present and working, but there was no fire alarm or sprinklers in the home.
The estimated loss of the structure is $100,000, and the loss of the contents in the home is estimated at $50,000, officials said.
The fire originated in an enclosed front porch, officials believe, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.