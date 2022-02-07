BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is an Alert Day due to the potential for freezing rain and drizzle this morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. for portions of northeastern Maryland where a light glazing of ice will be possible.
Models are showing northeastern Maryland has the best potential for this issue of freezing rain.
Temperatures are expected to warm well above freezing by 10:00 a.m. when the threat for frozen precipitation will come to an end.
Clouds will linger through the lunch hour from I-95 south and east thanks to a coastal area of low pressure developing.
We will see rain later this afternoon with the potential of some snowfall but most areas will just see rain.
We should have time to dry out before temperatures drop below freezing again tonight.