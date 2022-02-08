BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — It has long been Sharone Townsend’s dream to share his artwork with people all across the country.

That dream became a reality last month when a design he created was put on shirts, hoodies and other items in Target stores from coast to coast, and it quickly became very popular.

“They were like, ‘hey, your stuff is selling out,’ and I was like, ‘really?’” Townsend said.

The Bowie State University senior’s design was one of three selected to win Target’s HBCU Black History Month Design Challenge.

“I’m excited that people actually gravitate with it and can resonate with something that I made,” he said.

The items are available for purchase at the big box store until the end of February.

“It was just one of those moments that just I was so proud of him,” said Danielle Brown, a professor of fashion design at the university who taught Townsend.

The message Townsend says he wants to send with the design is to inspire people of all backgrounds to come together.

“The design actually means unity and that’s why it’s different color hands and they’re all coming together,” he said.

The senior is set to graduate in May with a degree in visual communications and digital media arts, but he has already started selling his work under his own fashion brand, Stranger than Nature.

The contest has inspired him to keep moving forward with his dream.

“I was actually kind of thinking about not pursuing this,” said Townsend. “And then all of this popped off and now here I am so I think this is a sign for me to keep going.”