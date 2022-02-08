BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday launched a $2 million lottery for Marylanders who have received their booster shots, following similar campaigns that encouraged adults and children ages 12-17 to get vaccinated when doses first became widely available.

The Maryland Lottery will hold one drawing a week over 12 weeks, using a random number generator to pick a winner.

The first drawing is scheduled for Feb. 15 and will be for a $500,000 prize.

Between weeks 2-11, $50,000 prizes will be given out. The lottery will end with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week.

Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings, Hogan said.

Last May, the state awarded $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days, culminating with a $400,000 grand prize drawn on the Fourth of July, to incentive vaccinations.

In July, the state awarded $50,000 college scholarships to 20 Marylander between the ages of 12 and 17 who got vaccinated.

Speaking Tuesday, the governor said both initiatives were a success, and he wants to use this new campaign to reach people who didn’t realize the importance of a booster dose, were on the fence about getting one or haven’t gotten around to getting the shot.

“All of the data shows that protection does wane over time, and so no one should consider themselves fully protected unless you have gotten a booster shot,” Hogan said.