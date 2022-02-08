BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Interior Define, a retail store offering modern furniture with customizable design elements, will open a location at Harbor East in the spring.

The store will open in a 5,500-sqare-foot space at 809 Aliceanna St. in the heart of the shopping district. Interior Define has 13 locations, including stores in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

“We are excited to open our newest location in Harbor East and to offer a brick-and-mortar showroom for our customers who may only be familiar with us virtually,” stated Jill John, chief customer officer. “Our Baltimore Define Studio will allow us to connect and engage with our customers in-person and help them design a space that truly reflects their tastes and lifestyle. Harbor East offers a vibrant urban setting that is a great fit for our brand. We look forward to getting to know our neighbors and being a part of this notable community.”

With more than 125 fabrics and different configurations, sizes, cushion types and leg styles, the store offers made-to-order sectionals, sofas, ottomans and chairs.

Rugs, lighting and other décor for the home and office are also available.

“We are quite honored to provide a home for Interior Define’s first Maryland location here in Baltimore City,” said Harbor East Management Group president Tim O’Donald. “The brand is well-known in the design world, featuring contemporary furnishings and a unique, democratized approach to interior design services. The store will undoubtedly offer a welcomed amenity to our plethora of residents in the Harbor East district, and beyond, as well as complement our existing retail mix.”