BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cold morning with temperatures hovering around freezing, it will warm nicely into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.
The temperatures mixed with sunshine should help to take care of any icy spots that developed last night and this morning.
There will be a bit of a breeze at times this afternoon with winds coming in at 10-15 mph, and that will make it feel a bit chillier.
Otherwise, a mild trend continues into the middle of the week.
We will see the temperature climb into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, and the stretch of sunshine is expected to continue as well with high pressure in control.
Unfortunately, the milder weather won't stick around through the entire weekend.
Saturday looks mild, but temps fall into the 30s by Sunday, and it looks like a chilly Valentine’s Day as well.