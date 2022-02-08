BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Icy conditions played a role in a crash Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County that killed a 30-year-old Pasadena man, authorities said.
The deadly two-vehicle crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. along the Stoney Creek Bridge on Fort Smallwood Road, according to preliminary details released by Anne Arundel County Police.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Launches $2M Lottery To Encourage Booster Shots
Police said a Dodge Dakota was heading north on the bridge when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which spun around and veered into the southbound lane. Unable to swerve out of the way, a Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the Dodge.READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Hogan Won't Run For Senate Despite GOP Push
The Dodge’s driver, Kyle Ryan Cole, died at the scene, police said. The Chevrolet’s driver, a 41-year-old Pasadena woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Icy Spots Vanish As Temperatures Rise Tuesday Afternoon
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said icy conditions were a contributing factor.