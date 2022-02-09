BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees.
You should feel a calm wind from the South this morning.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Mild, Dry Days Heading Our Way
Cloud cover will increase tonight with a low around 36 degrees. South winds around 6 miles per hour will calm in the evening.
The rest of the week will be very calm and mild.READ MORE: Bowie State University Student's Artwork Featured On Products In Target Stores Nationwide
No “Alert Days” are expected through the week’s end.
We will have seasonably chilly starts each day, but gradually warming into the low 50s each day.
By Saturday we will be near 60 degrees.MORE NEWS: Student, 16, Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot, Police Say
A little perspective, our normal highs and lows: 45 & 26 degrees. Calling this a ‘Carwash forecast’.