BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than $32 million was wagered at Maryland sportsbooks in January, their first full month of operation, Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported Thursday.

The five casinos in the state with sportsbooks paid out more than $28 million to bettors, leaving operators with a $4,375,316 profit, the agency said.

Following the deduction of promotional plays and other amounts, the state receives a 15% tax on those winnings. In January, the taxable win was $4,293,989, giving the state $644,098 toward the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund for early childhood education.

Live Casino! and MGM National Harbor were the only casinos to see more than $10 million wagered.

Live! led the way with more than $14.3 million in bets, of which $12.9 million was paid out to bettors.

Gamblers at the MGM did not fare as well. They placed more than $10.5 million in bets, and only $8.9 million came back in prize money.

In Baltimore, nearly $4.7 million in bets were placed and more than $3.8 million was paid out.

The first round of sportsbooks opened in the state from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23.

Players bet $16,552,430 in December, including promotional wagers, and won $13,382,430 — putting the handle for casinos at $3.17 million.

Nearly $470,000 went to the state’s coffers.