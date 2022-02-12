File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis City Police are investigating a shooting that injured two children on Saturday, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred on the unit block of Monument Street around 7:20 p.m., Kenneth White, a spokesman for the Annapolis Fire Department, said.
“Two pediatric patients suffering from gunshot wounds were transported via Medevac to an area hospital,” White said.
The condition of the patients is unknown at this time, according to authorities.