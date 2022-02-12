BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after four people were shot in the city overnight including a store clerk that was chasing a suspect who stole cigarettes.
Officers were called to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street around 12:34a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When police arrived they found a 21-year-old store clerk that was shot in the torso after chasing a suspect who stole cigarettes.
A short time later at 1:32a.m. police in the Southern District were called to the 3600 block of 5th street to investigate a report of a shooting. When they arrived at that scene they found a 38-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Just minutes later, a third victim was dropped off at an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Baltimore City Police or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.