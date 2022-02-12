FREDERICK, MD (WJZ)– The Frederick County Board of Health Regulations says effective immediately the mask regulation in the county is no longer in effect.
They continue to encourage all county residents to take steps to reduce the spread of illness in our community, such as getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and getting tested when needed.
The lifting to the regulation comes after the COVID-19 case rate in Frederick County has fallen below 20 per 100,000 population, which was the threshold set when the regulation was put in place.
Any future mask regulation would require a new Board of Health regulation.
