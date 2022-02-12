BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A First Alert Weather Day has been issued with snow expected to start falling in the overnight hours and continuing into Sunday morning.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued from 1a.m. Sunday morning until 4p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Given the warm start to the day, highs will still top out in the low 60s. Continued cold air throughout the day will bring temperatures down, particularly by the early evening and into the overnight.

Northwesterly winds should gusts to around 20 to 25 mph at times, locally higher across the mountain ridgetops. Eventually the focus shifts toward a developing winter system which unfolds tonight through Sunday afternoon.

Expect up to an inch mainly on grassy surfaces…with slushy conditions on the roads.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 2am. Low around 29. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday

Snow before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. High near 36. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.————————————

Winter Weather Advisory from Sunday 1amthrough Sunday 1pm for Central Maryland.

Given the warm start to the day, highs will still top out in the low 60s. Continued cold air throughout the day will bring temperatures down, particularly by the early evening and into the overnight. Northwesterly winds should gust to around 20 to 25 mph at times, locally higher across the mountain ridgetops. Eventually the focus shifts toward a developing winter system which unfolds tonight through Sunday afternoon. Expect up to an inch mainly on grassy surfaces…with slushy conditions on the roads.