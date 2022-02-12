WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 16 points and seven rebounds as Navy narrowly defeated Army 52-49 on Saturday.
Daniel Deaver had 10 points and eight rebounds for Navy (17-8, 10-4 Patriot League).READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Issued For Sunday With Snow Expected Overnight
Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights (13-13, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josh Caldwell added eight rebounds.READ MORE: Baltimore Teacher Charged With Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor
The Midshipmen leveled the season series against the Black Knights. Army defeated Navy 74-73 on Jan. 22.MORE NEWS: Frederick County Mask Regulation Lifted
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)