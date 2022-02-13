BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that injured two people on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Wilde Lake Village Center in the 5300 block of Village Center Drive at 4:06 p.m. They found a female suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.
The female was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center – Shock Trauma.
A short time later, a male walked into Howard County General Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers determined that he also had been shot at the village center.
Both gunshot victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police do not have any suspect information and continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.