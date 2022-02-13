ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ)– Annapolis City Police announce they have arrested 41-year-old John Estep in connection with the Saturday night shooting of a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year old girl.
Police say Estep turned himself into police without incident and has been charged with seven criminal charges related to the crime, including two counts of first degree assault.
He has since been released on personal recognizance.
The shooting took place just after 7:30pm Saturday night in the 100 block of Obery Court where police were originally called to the area for a possible home invasion.
Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
Both of the children were taken to an area hospital for treatment and the 14-year-old is currently listed in stable condition while the 10-year-old girl is listed in serious but stable condition.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.
