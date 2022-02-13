FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day Issued for Sunday With Snow Impacting Our Region
ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 05: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference on the state's Covid-19 situation, at the Maryland State Capitol on August 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, Governor Hogan announced that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by September 1. He also called on the private operators of 227 nursing homes in Maryland to take similar steps. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024.

Hogan, a Republican, talked about his political future on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning show.

Republicans had hoped the popular second-term governor would run for Senate and give them one of their best shots to flip a seat necessary to take control of a chamber currently split 50-50.

But Hogan reiterated what he’s said previously: that being a U.S. senator simply is not appealing to him.

“I have been a lifelong executive. I have much more power as a governor of Maryland. I make decisions every day that impact people’s lives, and I like to get things done,” he said. “And, in Washington, it seems as if there’s just a lot of divisiveness and dysfunction.”

Hogan, a moderate and frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, continued to keep the door open on a 2024 presidential bid, and said he believes the GOP is slowly pulling itself from Trump’s grip.

“I believe that there is a pretty large lane of sane Republicans. And they’re looking for a voice,” he said.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)