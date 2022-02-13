BALTIMORE (WJZ) – It’s known as the East Coast’s largest bike expo and it happens right here in Maryland.
Thousands of cyclists were in Westminster on Sunday—not for a ride but to see the latest in the world of cycling.
Now, in its 25th year, Stop, Swap, and Save is one of the largest bike expos on the East Coast.
Terri Mucci traveled to Westminster from Washington, DC, to pick up a new mountain bike.
“Women in the mountain bike community is just climbing and we encourage it—and we encourage it to the utmost extent,” Mucci said.
Do you have a bicycle that you’re looking to get rid of? No problem.
With an increased interest in the sport and a low supply, the used bike section was busier than ever.
More people want to get out and do things. As a result, some bike shops don’t have certain items. So now, even used items are popular.