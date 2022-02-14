BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis is accepting gently used sports equipment for its annual ‘Pass, Pick & Play’ event helping underserved families get gear they otherwise couldn’t afford.
Between now and March 11, the city is accepting equipment for the following sports:
- baseball
- softball
- basketball
- hockey/ice skating
- soccer
- lacrosse
- field hockey
- volleyball
- tennis
The city will not accept weights, golf clubs, bicycles, bicycle helmets, sneakers, and broken or damaged items.
Lachlan Armstrong, a junior at The Key School and a co-founder of the initiative, said organizers of the event, now in its fifth year, had to find creative ways to distribute the gear during the pandemic.
Now, the event is returning to the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center on March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
"I can't wait to help the kids pick out new gear – I really love seeing the smiles on their faces as they try on cleats, swing a bat or kick a soccer ball," said Armstrong.
Donations are being accepted at the following locations:
- “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane
- Calvary United Methodist Church at 301 Rowe Blvd.
- The Key School at 534 Hillsmere Blvd.
- Discoveries: The Library at the Mall at 2250 Annapolis Mall Road