BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old male in East Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers in the area went to the 1800 block of N. Broadway to investigate a shooting at 5:15 p.m. Once there, they found a teenager who had been shot in the chest, police said.
A medic took the teenager to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to authorities.
Detectives assigned to the Eastern District are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.