BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are looking for a Baltimore man suspected in a pair of recent stabbings along with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.
Marquise Henry Jr., 20, is wanted in connection to a pair of domestic-related stabbings in December and February targeting the same 21-year-old woman, Baltimore Police said.
Henry is accused in the Dec. 20, 2021, attack on the woman, who was found stabbed 14 times on Cottage Avenue. The victim suffered injuries to her liver, lung, neck and arms that were so severe they required surgery, police said.
The same woman was the victim of a Feb. 10 stabbing on Saint Paint Street. Police said she was stabbed multiple times in the throat in that case.
Besides those stabbings, Henry is also considered a suspect in the Dec. 15, 2021, rape of a 13-year-old girl in East Baltimore, according to police.
Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 443-923-9800 or 911. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.