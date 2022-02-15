BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People in the Baltimore area experienced a frigid start to their Tuesday with a low of 16 degrees at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Temperatures topped out at 39 degrees in the late afternoon, which is still about 7 degrees below normal.

But beginning tomorrow and continuing into next week, the colder-than-average temperatures will disappear.

The polar jet stream that has been traveling far south for the past 40 days or more is finally retreating back into southern Canada. This change in the long-term pattern means the coldest air will be either bottled up to the north of Baltimore or perhaps well across the western or central upper plains region.

Pacific or modified Canadian air will become more prevalent in the region for the next 10 days or more. Tomorrow’s temperature should top out in the low to mid 50’s as winds begin to turn more to the southwest over time.

On Thursday, the high temperature will peak out in the mid- or even upper-60’s. Clouds will increase, too, as a cool front approaches from the northwest very late at night.

Showers will begin to arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning—with about a third to a half-inch of rain expected. Cooler air will filter back into the region Friday afternoon. Still, it will not get as cold as it was earlier in the week.