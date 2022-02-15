IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power No. 13 Maryland to an 81-69 victory over No. 22 Iowa on Monday night.
Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added two blocks and two steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terrapins (18-6, 11-3), who grabbed a share of first place with their seventh straight win. Diamond Miller added 20 points and two steals, while Chloe Bibby contributed 16 points and eight boards.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Will Follow State's Lead And Drop Mask Requirement In County Buildings Next Week
Reese had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half to spark Maryland to a 48-33 lead at intermission.
Maryland upped its lead to 20, 57-37, on Bibby’s 3-pointer with 7:02 left in the third quarter and the Terps were never threatened from there.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Dip To 715, Positivity Rate Stands At 3.78%
Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4) with 19 points, but she made only 7 of 25 shots, including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. She had six assists and 10 turnovers. Monika Czinano had 16 points and Kate Martin scored 10.
Maryland, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 5 Indiana are tied atop the conference standings. The Buckeyes beat Illinois 86-67 and Nebraska upset the Hoosiers 72-55 on Monday. Iowa remains one game back.
Maryland, the preseason favorite to win the conference, returns home to host Ohio State on Thursday. Iowa travels to play Indiana on Saturday.MORE NEWS: Morgan State And HBCUs Will Get Major Exposure On NBA's All-Star Stage With Game, Events
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)