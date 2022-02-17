BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County on Thursday said it supports the school board’s decision to drop a mask mandate in public schools.
On Wednesday night, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education unanimously decided to remove the requirement.
By having 80% of the population vaccinated, Anne Arundel County meets one of three “off-ramps” for lifting mask mandates established by the Maryland State Board of Education.
In a statement, union president Russell Leone said the organization has advocated for health and safety measures, including an 80% vaccination threshold, throughout the pandemic.
“We have listened to doctors and health experts and called for mitigation policies to follow the science,” Leone said. “This latest development is a significant step forward.”
Masks will become optional in Anne Arundel County schools starting Friday.
Leone said the teachers association will continue to work with the district to address the needs of vulnerable students and advocate for mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.