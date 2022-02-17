ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Board of Education has agreed to raise the minimum wage for Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) staff to $14 per hour, the school system said.
The new wage will go into effect on Feb. 24, over a month before Howard County's minimum wage is set to increase at the start of April.
"The Board has made it a priority to compensate the people who have worked tirelessly to help the school system navigate through a most challenging time; this includes our critical hourly staff who support our schools," said Board of Education Chair Vicky Cutroneo. "It is important that we continue to provide competitive pay scales and rates to both attract new employees and retain current staff."
All the staff making less than $14 will see their wages increase. Elementary lunch and recess monitors are some of the staff directly impacted by this change.
The school system has included over $230,000 in the FY2023 budget to support any additional costs for the minimum wage change.