BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front will slowly approach from the northwest today while a wave of low pressure tracks along the boundary.

Today will be the warmest day of the week but rain is likely on its way tonight.

The system will pass by to the northwest tonight and the boundary will pass through as a strong cold front late tonight into early Friday. A southerly flow will usher in very warm conditions, with max temps well into the 60s for most areas.

Showers are expected later this evening and overnight as the cold front moves through the area.