BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture will open a new exhibit this month on Black men who have impacted the culture and history of the country.
Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, "Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth." profiles luminaries such as Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. Du Bois and Kendrick Lamar.
“The achievements of the men are situated within the legacy and traditions of the African American journey — achievements of excellence in spite of society’s barriers,” the Smithsonian said on its website for the exhibit.
This exhibit opens to the general public on Feb. 22 and will be up for the remainder of Black History Month. "Men of Change" is on display through Aug. 14.
As part of the opening, the Ford Motor Company Fund is bringing two initiatives to the ara.
One, already underway, is the Men of Courage Barbershop Challenge, which has named selected Derick I. Ausby Sr. of Conheads Men’s Grooming in Baltimore and Nathaniel M. Crittenden of N’ Style Hair Grooming in Lanham as finalists.
They will compete over the next three months to win a $10,000 grant based on their work to "reinforce positive narratives around black men," the museum said.
The organization is set to launch the Men of Courage Leadership Forum in the spring.