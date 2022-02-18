BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a wild and blustery morning we have settled into a breezy afternoon. Clouds are giving way to sunshine, but it has cooled down quite a bit.

Skies should clear off nicely for tonight, which should set the stage for a much colder night compared to recent night.

Our latest storm is shifting east quickly, but we are watching the approach of the cold front.

This front should pass through with perhaps some rumbles of thunder, as instability builds along the leading edge. Once the front clears, precipitation should shut down quickly with clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures will be right before the frontal passage then will steadily drop, with blustery conditions through this afternoon.

While roads should mostly dry off today, any standing puddles will likely freeze tonight, making for some slick spots. The pattern remains active as a clipper quickly moves from the Upper Midwest today to the Northeast by tomorrow afternoon. While moisture should be limited with this system, the energy is quite vigorous and moves to our north across northern Pennsylvania. We should end up dry in Baltimore, but a flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out in northern parts of the state. Winds also pick up as well with gusts up to 45 mph for much of the area for the afternoon.

Colder air will push in Saturday night and Sunday behind this clipper with temperatures only reaching the 30s during the day on Sunday. High pressure should translate to more sunshine and lighter winds for the second half of the weekend, so it shouldn’t feel nearly as harsh.

Forecast:

Friday:

Becoming sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

Breezy northwest wind between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Friday night:

Mostly clear with a low near 26°.

Northwest winds becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday:

Mix of sun & clouds with a high near 47 degrees.

Slight chance of showers between 1-4 p.m.

Breezy southwest wind between 8 to 13 mph, becoming 17 to 22 mph by afternoon. Gusts near 45 mph

Saturday night:

Mostly clear with a low near 20 degrees

Breezy. Winds becoming light after midnight.