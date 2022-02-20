BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday we dealt with some whipping winds! In fact, some airports and ground observing sensors clocked winds in the 40-50mph range.

Today will be less windy leading us to a quieter afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

It will still be chilly but still less harsh than yesterday with below average temperatures.

The winds will start to shift more out of the south over the next couple of days allowing for a warm-up that is expected to last through the middle of the week.

Highs could eventually approach 70 degrees by Wednesday before a cold front swings through.

As temperatures climb starting Monday, the weather will turn unsettled.

By Tuesday showers return to the forecast. We will keep shower chances in the forecast each day.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for some icing on Friday; especially during the morning hours.

Stay weather aware and keep checking back for updates as we fine tune the forecast.