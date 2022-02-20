BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 43-year-old man died after a strong gust of wind caused a tree to fall onto McDonogh Road and crushed his car in Baltimore County on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Andre Turner was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala and traveling northbound on McDonogh Road at Star Circle when a tree fell across the entire roadway and landed on his car around 1:05 p.m., Baltimore County Police Department Detective John Connor said on Sunday.
Turner was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, Connor said.
Another person was driving a 2017 Honda CR-V and traveling southbound on McDonogh Road when the tree fell onto the street. That person crashed into the tree, police said.
No one in the crossover SUV was injured, Connor said.