WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times Monday night at a Westminster motel, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the Boston Inn on Baltimore Boulevard, where they found the man. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
No suspect or motive has been determined, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001.