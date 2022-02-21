CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s going to be a week of weather where Maryland will feel just about every condition.

After a cool start, Monday will end up being a mild and sunny day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 60 degrees and winds are expected to be calm. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s Monday night.

However, things will change for Tuesday. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking the chance for rain that will arrive in the morning and last throughout much of the day. In some areas, half an inch to an inch of rain is expected to fall.

On Wednesday, the wind is expected to return and conditions are expected to be blustery.

A cold front will again cross the region on Thursday and some showers at night may mix with some wet snow or sleet for a few hours into Friday morning.

It will warm to the mid-to upper-40’s on Friday, so any wintery mix will end quickly. Colder and dry weather will return by Saturday.

