BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s going to be a week of weather where Maryland will feel just about every condition.
After a cool start, Monday will end up being a mild and sunny day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 60 degrees and winds are expected to be calm. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s Monday night.
READ MORE: Maryland Weather Will Fluctuate This Week
A calm and cool President's Day morning. We gradually climb to a comfortable upper 50s under sunny skies. Great day to walk the dog. Updates on WJZ #WJZFirstAlert. pic.twitter.com/bpCCGOQiXW
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 21, 2022
However, things will change for Tuesday. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking the chance for rain that will arrive in the morning and last throughout much of the day. In some areas, half an inch to an inch of rain is expected to fall.READ MORE: Ukrainian Church Congregation In Baltimore Prays For Putin To Choose Peace
On Wednesday, the wind is expected to return and conditions are expected to be blustery.
A cold front will again cross the region on Thursday and some showers at night may mix with some wet snow or sleet for a few hours into Friday morning.MORE NEWS: 6 Juveniles Arrested After Assaulting Security Guard, Officers At Towson Town Center, Police Say
It will warm to the mid-to upper-40’s on Friday, so any wintery mix will end quickly. Colder and dry weather will return by Saturday.