ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Two children were shot Monday night in Annapolis, police said. Both victims have been hospitalized.

Officers responded at 7:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, where they found the two victims. According to WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, the victims are a boy and a girl.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said authorities believe a gunman emerged from a wooded area near Tyler Avenue and “shot indiscriminately,” striking both children, who were described as “very young.” The children were playing outside at the time.

There is no available description for the suspect, and nobody is in custody, but Jackson said he believes there is no threat at this time.

Jackson said the suspect “left the way he came” through the woods.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he believes the children were not the targets of the shooting.

One victim was transported to Shock Trauma, and the other to The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Both facilities are in Baltimore.

The children have not been identified, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 410-260-3439.

This is a developing story and will be updated.