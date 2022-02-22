BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a trio of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Riggs Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday found a 50-year-old man shot in the right shoulder, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a man shot in the leg in the 1000 block of East 20th Street, police said. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Roughly 20 minutes later, a third shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old man shot in the left thigh.
That victim told investigators he was walking along the 5200 block of Cordelia Avenue when he heard gunfire. It wasn’t until he started running away that he realized he had been shot, police said.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.