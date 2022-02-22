TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged in the carjacking of a food delivery driver Sunday night in Towson, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Joppa Rd, near the Cinemark movie theater, for the reported carjacking. Police said a short time later, members of the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force arrested 26-year-old Leontay Hancock.
Hancock is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. His is charged with armed carjacking, assault and several related charges.