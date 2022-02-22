ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Kelly Schulz announced her running mate on Tuesday in Maryland’s governor’s race.
Schulz announced that Dr. Jeff Woolford will be her candidate for lieutenant governor.
Woolford, an Air Force veteran, has been serving as an assistant secretary and chief medical officer at the Maryland Department of Health. Schulz served as commerce secretary in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration.
In addition to working for the state health department, Woolford was the chief of staff of the Maryland Department of Human Services.
In her announcement, Schulz said they will work to build on what Hogan has done as governor. Hogan, who is in the last year of his second term, is term-limited.
Schulz is running for the GOP nomination against Del. Dan Cox and former state Del. Robin Ficker.
