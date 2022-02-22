CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Annapolis, Kelly Schulz, Maryland governor's race, Maryland Politics
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - APRIL 17: Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz wears a face mask while attending a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Governor Larry Hogan in front of the Maryland State House April 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that all state public schools will remain closed until May 15. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Kelly Schulz announced her running mate on Tuesday in Maryland’s governor’s race.

Schulz announced that Dr. Jeff Woolford will be her candidate for lieutenant governor.

READ MORE: Baltimore Man Charged In Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver In Towson

Woolford, an Air Force veteran, has been serving as an assistant secretary and chief medical officer at the Maryland Department of Health. Schulz served as commerce secretary in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration.

In addition to working for the state health department, Woolford was the chief of staff of the Maryland Department of Human Services.

READ MORE: First African-American Pilot in Maryland Air National Guard Reflects On Military Service

In her announcement, Schulz said they will work to build on what Hogan has done as governor. Hogan, who is in the last year of his second term, is term-limited.

Schulz is running for the GOP nomination against Del. Dan Cox and former state Del. Robin Ficker.

MORE NEWS: Senator Van Hollen Champions Federal Money To Boost Security For Local Churches

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)