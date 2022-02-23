BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is rejoining the team in a coaching capacity, this time as an inside linebackers coach, the franchise announced Wednesday.

Orr, 29, returns to Baltimore after logging a season as the outside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent four seasons (2017-2020) as a member of the Ravens’ coaching staff after playing three seasons (2014-2016) for the team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team is excited to welcome Orr back into the fold, citing his experience as a member of the team and coaching staff.

“Zach has first-hand knowledge of our culture,” Harbaugh said. “He understands the standard of defense we strive to uphold. His knowledge, passion and communication will have a big impact on our inside linebackers.”

After signing with the Ravens in 2014, Orr saw action in 46 games before he retired following the 2016 season due to a congenital spine condition. The Ravens’ defense allowed the fewest points per game while Orr was on staff.

Besides Orr, the Ravens announced the hires of Mike Devlin as assistant offensive line coach, George Godsey as tight ends coach, Rob Leonard as outside linebackers coach and Ryan Osborn for defensive quality control.

Devlin brings 19 years of NFL coaching experience, most recently as offensive line back for the Houston Texans (2015-2020). Godsey, an 11-year coaching veteran, comes to Baltimore from Miami, where he was tight ends coach from 2019 to 2021.

Like Godsey, Leonard was part of the Dolphins’ coaching staff, where he served as the team’s outside linebackers coach (2021), assistant defensive line coach (2020) and linebackers coach (2019).

Osborn was a defensive analyst last season for Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald at the University of Michigan.